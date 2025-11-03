Angela Ogbechie Sells 1,460 Shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $118,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,929. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $81.17. 5,284,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,617. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.98 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.