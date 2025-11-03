Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Major Shareholder Ansbert Gadicke Sells 114,044 Shares

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 114,044 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $145,976.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,241,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,989,341.44. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 94,063 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $121,341.27.

On Thursday, October 30th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 86,936 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $124,318.48.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 134,240 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $208,072.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 69,068 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $113,271.52.

On Monday, October 27th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 72,709 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $125,059.48.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HOWL stock remained flat at $1.31 on Monday. 712,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,803. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOWL. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. MPM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HOWL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

