Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Director John Graham-Cumming Sells 2,520 Shares

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2025

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.83, for a total transaction of $632,091.60. Following the sale, the director owned 495,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,208,758.53. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Graham-Cumming also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 13th, John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.36, for a total transaction of $557,827.20.
  • On Tuesday, September 2nd, John Graham-Cumming sold 10,215 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.32, for a total transaction of $2,107,558.80.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.92. 4,312,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,233. The company has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -826.39 and a beta of 1.99. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.60 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.93.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 700.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities set a $270.00 target price on Cloudflare in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

