Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Director John Graham-Cumming Sells 2,520 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.83, for a total transaction of $632,091.60. Following the sale, the director owned 495,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,208,758.53. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Graham-Cumming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 13th, John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.36, for a total transaction of $557,827.20.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, John Graham-Cumming sold 10,215 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.32, for a total transaction of $2,107,558.80.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.92. 4,312,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,233. The company has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -826.39 and a beta of 1.99. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.60 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 700.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities set a $270.00 target price on Cloudflare in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

