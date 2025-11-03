Fred Davenport, Jr. Sells 5,972 Shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) Director Fred Davenport, Jr. sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.88, for a total transaction of $3,474,987.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,416.24. This trade represents a 63.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Medpace Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $9.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $594.02. 270,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,427. The business’s 50 day moving average is $518.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.40. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $250.05 and a one year high of $625.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.49 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild Redb lowered Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $2,059,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Medpace by 10.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

