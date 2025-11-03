Insider Selling: Ventas (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells 317,258 Shares of Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CEO Debra Cafaro sold 317,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $23,553,233.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,056,396.80. This trade represents a 21.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,235,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,943. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.77. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.68 and a 1-year high of $74.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,740,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,796,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,533,937,000 after buying an additional 2,854,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ventas by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,347,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,203,000 after buying an additional 2,811,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 451.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,316,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,277,000 after buying an additional 1,896,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

