Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) EVP Sells $273,420.00 in Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) EVP Craig Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 69,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,701.20. This represents a 11.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Alkermes Stock Performance
ALKS stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.17. 2,452,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,702. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.54. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $36.45.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $394.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.23 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 22.27%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.470 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALKS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Alkermes by 1,071.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 54.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alkermes
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
