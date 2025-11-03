Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) EVP Sells $273,420.00 in Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) EVP Craig Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 69,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,701.20. This represents a 11.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alkermes Stock Performance

ALKS stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.17. 2,452,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,702. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.54. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $36.45.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $394.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.23 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 22.27%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.470 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Alkermes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALKS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Alkermes by 1,071.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 54.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkermes

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.