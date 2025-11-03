Insider Selling: Jabil (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sells 8,858 Shares of Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) SVP May Yee Yap sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,993,315.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,487.63. This represents a 25.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.10 and a 200-day moving average of $198.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.66 and a fifty-two week high of $237.14.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a $241.00 price objective on Jabil in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 target price on Jabil in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $323,338,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 224.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,898,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,338 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Jabil by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,096,000 after acquiring an additional 747,423 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Jabil by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,319,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,594,000 after acquiring an additional 682,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,417,000 after buying an additional 662,938 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

