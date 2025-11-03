Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Purchases $346,600.00 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Desch acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $346,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,127,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,531,239.27. This trade represents a 1.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 4.4%

NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $18.30. 3,445,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business had revenue of $226.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 37.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

