Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Director Purchases $775,593.09 in Stock

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) Director Glenn Nussdorf purchased 251,001 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $775,593.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 251,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,593.09. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Organogenesis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $507.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.68. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $6.71.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.The company had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.75 million. Organogenesis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 748.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,857,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 2,520,941 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 48.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 74,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 24,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 23.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,431,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after buying an additional 841,618 shares in the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Organogenesis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

