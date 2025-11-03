Reviewing Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) and Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) and Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of Torrid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Torrid shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Torrid has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rent the Runway has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torrid $1.10 billion 0.11 $16.32 million $0.04 30.38 Rent the Runway $306.20 million 0.05 -$69.90 million ($21.51) -0.19

This table compares Torrid and Rent the Runway”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Torrid has higher revenue and earnings than Rent the Runway. Rent the Runway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Torrid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Torrid and Rent the Runway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torrid 0.30% -1.69% 0.70% Rent the Runway -28.00% N/A -35.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Torrid and Rent the Runway, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torrid 4 3 1 0 1.63 Rent the Runway 1 2 1 0 2.00

Torrid currently has a consensus price target of $3.03, indicating a potential upside of 148.97%. Rent the Runway has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 905.03%. Given Rent the Runway’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than Torrid.

Summary

Torrid beats Rent the Runway on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc. operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical stores. Torrid Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in City Of Industry, California.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering. It also engages in the software development and support activities. Rent the Runway, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

