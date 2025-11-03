Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.400-5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $1.54 on Monday, hitting $57.98. 29,961,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,050. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.15). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 46.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,476,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,909,000 after purchasing an additional 143,323 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 876,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,746 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 602,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,004,000 after purchasing an additional 27,286 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 302,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 113,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 226,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.