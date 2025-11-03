Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 47.71%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of IIPR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 527,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,051. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average is $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $134.31.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 164.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 109.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth $355,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

