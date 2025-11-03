Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.56, Zacks reports. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 18.33%.

Primoris Services Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:PRIM traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,437. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PRIM shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Primoris Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy (b)” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.