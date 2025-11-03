Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.56, Zacks reports. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 18.33%.
Primoris Services Stock Up 1.2%
Shares of NYSE:PRIM traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,437. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on PRIM shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Primoris Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy (b)” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
