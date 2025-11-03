Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,000 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the September 30th total of 26,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 843,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 843,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recon Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Recon Technology Stock Down 4.6%

About Recon Technology

RCON traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 26,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,426. Recon Technology has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.86.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

