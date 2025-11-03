Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Update

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the September 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 765,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 765,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.27. 588,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,149. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. Photronics has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $210.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.30 million. Photronics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Photronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLAB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Singular Research upgraded shares of Photronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity

In other Photronics news, Director Mary Paladino sold 42,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,798 shares in the company, valued at $811,152. This trade represents a 55.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 200,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,960.63. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,800. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,607,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,106,000 after acquiring an additional 383,355 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,196,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,595,000 after acquiring an additional 177,380 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Photronics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,258,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,131,000 after acquiring an additional 135,859 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Photronics by 525.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 91,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

