Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Up 38.4% in October

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,800 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the September 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Principal Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Value ETF Stock Performance

PY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,224. Principal Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $114.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95.

Principal Value ETF Company Profile

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

