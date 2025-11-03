Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 2.18%.
Crawford & Company Stock Performance
CRD.B stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207. The firm has a market cap of $492.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.76. Crawford & Company has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
About Crawford & Company
