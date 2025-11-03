Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.880-4.960 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:CSR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.03. The company had a trading volume of 131,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,193. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $989.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.59.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. Centerspace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -171.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Centerspace in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centerspace from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Centerspace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, CFO Bhairav Patel purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 3,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,582. This represents a 15.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anne Olson purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $41,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 19,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,229.60. This trade represents a 4.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,750 shares of company stock valued at $95,325. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 138,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

