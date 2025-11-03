V2X (NYSE:VVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14, Zacks reports. V2X had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 1.63%. V2X updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.650-4.950 EPS.

V2X Trading Up 3.1%

VVX traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.87. 599,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,365. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. V2X has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of V2X from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 target price on shares of V2X and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V2X currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V2X news, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 1,700,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $88,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,000,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,600,052.20. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 1,700,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $88,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,000,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,600,052.20. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 5,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $277,480,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V2X

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 40,699 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 157,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 36,699 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the 2nd quarter valued at $971,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in V2X in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

