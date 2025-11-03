New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32, Zacks reports. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 23.27%.

New Mountain Finance Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:NMFC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.69. 488,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,913. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.79. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 target price on New Mountain Finance and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.75) on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, New Street Research set a $10.00 target price on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Mountain Finance

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 106,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $1,043,437.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,370,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,746,981.46. This represents a 2.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam B. Weinstein purchased 49,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $498,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 652,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,474.70. This trade represents a 8.25% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 157,191 shares of company stock worth $1,550,035 over the last three months. 11.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 95,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

