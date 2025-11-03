Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Stock Price Up 18.5% – Still a Buy?

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) shot up 18.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.16. 108,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 841% from the average session volume of 11,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Nexus Gold Trading Up 18.5%

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33. The stock has a market cap of C$642,400.00, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.

