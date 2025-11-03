Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the September 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Highland Global Allocation Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGLB. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Highland Global Allocation Fund alerts:

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of HGLB stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.48. 130,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,069. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dec 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1,164.0%.

(Get Free Report)

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

See Also

