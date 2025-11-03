iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Update

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 178,400 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the September 30th total of 293,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of iSpecimen in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of iSpecimen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, iSpecimen has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

iSpecimen Price Performance

ISPC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 300,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,504. The company has a market cap of $7.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. iSpecimen has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $5.48.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.80) by $3.38. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 172.48% and a negative return on equity of 395.15%.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

