HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Update

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 57,400 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the September 30th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

HUB Cyber Security Stock Performance

Shares of HUB Cyber Security stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 24,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,536. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. HUB Cyber Security has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

Get HUB Cyber Security alerts:

HUB Cyber Security Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

Receive News & Ratings for HUB Cyber Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB Cyber Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.