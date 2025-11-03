HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Update

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 57,400 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the September 30th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
HUB Cyber Security Stock Performance
Shares of HUB Cyber Security stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 24,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,536. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. HUB Cyber Security has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
HUB Cyber Security Company Profile
