Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINNW) Short Interest Down 28.6% in October

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Trading Down 16.2%
NASDAQ:IINNW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.34. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,095. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.99.
About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.
