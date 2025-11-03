Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINNW) Short Interest Down 28.6% in October

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Trading Down 16.2%

NASDAQ:IINNW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.34. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,095. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.99.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of proprietary life support technology for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the INSPIRA augmented respiration technology (Gen 2) device, a life support designed to provide Adaptive Blood Oxygenation that to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

