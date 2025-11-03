National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.170-2.230 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NSA. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.64.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSA

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.12. 1,574,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,631. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $46.07. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 4.91%. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 367.74%.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 207.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 42.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.