Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Releases Earnings Results

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 7.07%.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of SAFT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.23. The company had a trading volume of 93,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,575. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.26. Safety Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $67.04 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Safety Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Safety Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.45%.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Langwell acquired 2,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.39 per share, for a total transaction of $144,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,120. This represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 4,055 shares of company stock worth $291,705 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 357.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 86.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

