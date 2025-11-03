Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSPGet Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.790–0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.840-1.470 EPS.

NSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Insperity from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Insperity from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Insperity from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of NSP stock traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,252. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $57.87. Insperity has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $95.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Insperity (NYSE:NSPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.85). Insperity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 35.32%. Insperity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.840-1.470 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at -0.790–0.160 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 226.42%.

In related news, Director Latha Ramchand bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,640.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,676.80. The trade was a 7.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $563,983.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 428,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,247,491.98. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 32.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth about $102,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 28.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

