Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.700-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Tennant Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE TNC traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $79.68. 119,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,061. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $67.32 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average of $78.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Tennant had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Tennant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNC. Wall Street Zen raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Zacks Research raised Tennant to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

View Our Latest Report on TNC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tennant by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,334,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Tennant by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tennant by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tennant by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Tennant by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 56,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

(Get Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.