Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Helios Technologies stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.64. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $58.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLIO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

