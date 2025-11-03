Short Interest in STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:BTGD) Grows By 42.7%

STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:BTGD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 47,100 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the September 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF Stock Down 2.7%
Shares of BTGD traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.16. 112,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,147. STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $48.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41.
About STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.