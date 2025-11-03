Short Interest in STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:BTGD) Grows By 42.7%

STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:BTGD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 47,100 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the September 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of BTGD traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.16. 112,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,147. STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $48.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41.

About STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF

The STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF (BTGD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides combined exposure to Bitcoin and gold through futures contracts and ETPs. The fund uses leverage to stack the total return of its Bitcoin holdings with the potential returns of the gold strategy.

