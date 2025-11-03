Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (NYSEARCA:CGIB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (NYSEARCA:CGIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 43,400 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the September 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged)

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) by 1,767.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000.

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGIB traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 35,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,358. Capital Group International Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $27.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44.

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged)

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.0247 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st.

The Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (CGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high-level of current income and capital preservation by actively investing in global debt securities with broad credit ratings and maturities. CGIB was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

