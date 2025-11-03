Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Shares Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.09 and last traded at GBX 0.10. Approximately 184,765,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 95,896,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11.

Bezant Resources Trading Down 5.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 0.03 EPS for the quarter.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

