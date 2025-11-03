Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC) Short Interest Up 41.2% in October

Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 227,800 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the September 30th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 773,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 756,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,540,000 after buying an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 592,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 38,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 481,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after purchasing an additional 37,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GRC shares. Wall Street Zen cut Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Up 1.4%

GRC stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $45.58. 76,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,891. Gorman-Rupp has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.36.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $172.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gorman-Rupp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.79%.

About Gorman-Rupp

(Get Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.