Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Expands By 42.2%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 107,900 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the September 30th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:NRO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 196,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $3.98.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%.
Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
