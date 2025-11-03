PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the September 30th total of 789,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 364,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 0.4%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.50. 574,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,208. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.5%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

