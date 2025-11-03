Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.8%

FNV stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.03. The stock had a trading volume of 950,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,413. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $112.70 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.16.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,654,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 87,951 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 99,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 63,455 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,662,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 507.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 44,054 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $184.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franco-Nevada

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.