DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE DLY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.69. 330,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,711. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $16.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gridiron Partners LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 1,843.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 526,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 499,080 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

