Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.300-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.0 million-$148.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.3 million.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $72.82. 2,916,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.66. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $76.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.03.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

In other news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $257,759.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 84,336 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,296.48. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $396,672.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 79,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,420. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,392. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 6,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

