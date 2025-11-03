OFG Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.
OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. OFG Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.
OFG Bancorp Trading Up 1.3%
OFG traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,177. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on OFG Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised OFG Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OFG Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.
About OFG Bancorp
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
