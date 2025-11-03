OFG Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. OFG Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp Trading Up 1.3%

OFG traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,177. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 22.26%.The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on OFG Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised OFG Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OFG Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Read Our Latest Report on OFG

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.