Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.27), Zacks reports. Corebridge Financial had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%.

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of CRBG traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.97. 10,961,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,724. Corebridge Financial has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,009,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,896,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,100,837.45. This trade represents a 26.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,884,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,403,000 after acquiring an additional 864,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after acquiring an additional 905,918 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 821,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,166,000 after acquiring an additional 133,850 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 346.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 556,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,745,000 after acquiring an additional 431,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 420,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after acquiring an additional 223,804 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRBG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.91.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

