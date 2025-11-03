Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th.

Genie Energy Price Performance

Shares of GNE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 250,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,463. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $396.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.25 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 1.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy

Genie Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 20.6% in the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.