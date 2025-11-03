Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bogota Financial had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%.

Bogota Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BSBK remained flat at $8.67 during trading hours on Monday. 2,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,144. Bogota Financial has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $112.78 million, a P/E ratio of -867,000.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bogota Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

