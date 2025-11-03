Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Issues Earnings Results

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.71%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE APLE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,349,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $61,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 705,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,677.76. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 496.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 877,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after buying an additional 50,520 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.7% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 535,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 14,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 219.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Articles

