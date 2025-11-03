Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Shares Up 19.4% – What’s Next?

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 19.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 1,658,773 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 480% from the average session volume of 286,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Cartier Resources Trading Up 19.4%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of C$94.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cartier Resources news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of Cartier Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$58,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 439,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,940. The trade was a 39.94% decrease in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 151,000 shares of company stock worth $25,290. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

