Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading Up 15.5% – Here’s Why

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 618,877 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 143,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$62.81 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 4.09.

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

