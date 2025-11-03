Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Down 8.7% – What’s Next?

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 756,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 222,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 price target on Graphite One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphite One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.85.
Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.
