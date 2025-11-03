Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Down 8.7% – What’s Next?

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 756,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 222,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 price target on Graphite One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphite One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.85.

Get Graphite One alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GPH

Graphite One Stock Down 10.3%

Graphite One Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.91. The company has a market cap of C$181.99 million, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.40.

(Get Free Report)

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.