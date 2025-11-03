Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Up 2.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $195.19 and last traded at $193.0480. Approximately 3,545,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 6,493,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.93.

Vistra Trading Up 2.5%

The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.50 and its 200-day moving average is $182.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 723,910 shares of company stock valued at $148,086,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vistra by 393.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Vistra by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vistra by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 75.1% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

