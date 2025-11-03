Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.90 and last traded at $45.24. Approximately 2,819,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,895,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.54.

Several brokerages have commented on NNE. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Nano Nuclear Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 6.80.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth $39,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

