Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.19. 38,159,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 36,011,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.76.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.82.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.32). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 68.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,316,205 shares in the company, valued at $18,426,870. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 789,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,384.60. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,147 shares of company stock valued at $577,593. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,526 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 75,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,167 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

